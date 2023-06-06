Four arrested and one taken to hospital following violent fight in Bedford's Kimble Drive

News you can trust since 1845
By Clare Turner
Published 6th Jun 2023, 17:30 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 17:30 BST

Four people have been arrested following what police are describing as a violent disorder in Bedford yesterday (Monday).

Just after 6.30am officers attended the scene in Kimble Drive – off Barkers Lane – and a man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He was also taken to hospital.

Kimble Drive, off Barkers LaneKimble Drive, off Barkers Lane
Three other people were arrested shortly afterwards in relation to the incident.

A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of assault and possession of cannabis.

A woman in her 20s was arrested on suspicion of assault and possession of Class A and Class B drugs, another woman in her 30s was arrested on suspicion of possession of cannabis.

All four have since been released on bail.