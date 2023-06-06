Four arrested and one taken to hospital following violent fight in Bedford's Kimble Drive

It all kicked off yesterday morning (Monday)

Four people have been arrested following what police are describing as a violent disorder in Bedford yesterday (Monday).

Just after 6.30am officers attended the scene in Kimble Drive – off Barkers Lane – and a man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He was also taken to hospital.

Kimble Drive, off Barkers Lane

Advertisement

Advertisement

Three other people were arrested shortly afterwards in relation to the incident.

A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of assault and possession of cannabis.

A woman in her 20s was arrested on suspicion of assault and possession of Class A and Class B drugs, another woman in her 30s was arrested on suspicion of possession of cannabis.