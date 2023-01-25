No trains again at Bedford next week due to ASLEF strikes

Thameslink passengers are being advised to find another way to reach their destination next Wednesday (February 1) and Friday (February 3).

Train driver members of ASLEF will be on strike as part of a national dispute and there will be no trains running on these dates.

On the mornings after each strike (Thursday, February 2 and Saturday, February 4), services will start later – from around 7.15am on Thursday – due to the previous day's action.

Passengers are strongly advised to check the times for their specific journey.

Journey planners will be updated on January 31 for Saturday, February, 4.

Angie Doll, chief operating officer of Govia Thameslink Railway, said: “We're really sorry for the inconvenience this strike action will cause, and ask you to plan ahead and make alternative arrangements.

“These strikes are terrible for everyone and we hope the national negotiations come to a successful resolution soon.”