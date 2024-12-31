New Year Honours: Five people from Bedford make this year's list

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Five people from Bedford have been named in the New Year Honours.

Receiving an MBE (Members of the Order of the British Empire) is Christopher Murphy for services to business and charity.

The managing director at Dunster House Ltd and director of Military Medals and Books Ltd, he has had a notable career, marked by his leadership in business and his dedication to charitable causes.

The causes include support for the Armed Forces with Dunster House Ltd receiving the Silver Award from the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme for its efforts to employ veterans and support the Armed Forces Covenant.

King Charles (Photo by Chris Jackson/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

Christopher donated an 11-acre farm to Woody’s Lodge, a charity which supports veterans and emergency services leavers. The farm is used for outdoor activities that help improve mental and physical health. Dunster House Ltd has a dedicated humanitarian department that develops solutions for humanitarian crises. The company is a supplier for major NGOs like Oxfam and UNICEF, providing essential sanitation equipment.

Receiving the BEM (Medallists of the Order of the British Empire) is Malcolm David Chalmers for services to the community in Wootton.

He has made significant and positive contribution to the community in Wootton through his extensive volunteer work and dedication to local initiatives.

Malcolm set up a music exchange between Wootton and its twin town Bamberg in Germany. The music exchange allowed pupils with a passion for music to learn more.

Even though he is now retired, he’s still heavily involved in the music exchange. His voluntary involvement in twinning between the two towns has been extensive over the last 40 years, including being the mayor’s interpreter, organisation of a sports festival.

Malcolm has been actively involved in the Speed Watch programme, helping to improve road safety in the community by monitoring and reporting speeding vehicles and has served on Wootton Parish Council, where he has worked on numerous initiatives to benefit the area.

Also receiving the BEM is Robin Neville Gell for services to sport and to the community in Bedfordshire.

His dedication to sports and his community has had a lasting positive impact on Bedfordshire. Robin has been an active instructor at the Bedford Judo Club for 64 years. He has organised numerous events and training sessions, helping to foster a strong community around the sport.

Through his work with the judo club, Robin has engaged with various community members, providing opportunities for people of all ages. He has hosted master classes and special events, sharing his extensive knowledge, experience and passion for judo with participants.

Jaswinder Kumar is also awarded the BEM for services to charitable works across Bedford.

As president of the Management Committee of Sri Guru Ravidass Sabha Bedford, Jaswinder has played a crucial role in overseeing the activities and initiatives of this multicultural organisation.

Under his leadership, the Sabha has organised numerous community events, including cultural celebrations, educational programs, and health awareness campaigns.

The organisation has been instrumental in providing support to vulnerable individuals and families, addressing issues such as food poverty and social isolation. Jaswinder’s dedication to charitable works has had a profound impact on the Bedford community.

Sally Martiello was also awarded the BEM for services to early years and to communities.

She has had a significant impact on the wider community in Bedford through her work at Oakley Kindergarten and her involvement in various community

initiatives.

Sally's leadership has provided a nurturing and stimulating environment for young children, helping them develop essential skills and confidence. Her commitment to high-quality early years education has positively influenced many families.

She has organised and participated in numerous community events which have often included educational workshops, health awareness campaigns, and cultural celebrations. Through her work, Sally has also been involved in various charitable activities, supporting local causes and initiatives.

>Bedfordshire Police’s Chief Constable Trevor Rodenhurst has also been recognised in the New Year Honours. He’s been awarded a King’s Police Medal (KPM).

The chief, who lives in Bedfordshire with his wife and two children, recently marked 30 years of police service.

He said: “It is an incredible honour to be recognised in His Majesty’s New Year Honours List.”