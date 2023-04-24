New movie retelling notorious story of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde being filmed in Bedford

If you see movie cameras rolling into Bedford’s London Road, don’t be alarmed.

As a new film called Mr Hyde is being filmed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Hyde is being filmed in Bedford

It’s DB13 Productions’ latest project and is a retelling of the notorious story of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Due for release later this year, it features Bedford’s own Mike Parker Jr as casting director.

And confirmed cast members include Adam Still (Eastenders, Holby City), Rachel Warren (Rise of The Footsoldier), Amber Doig-Thorne (Winnie the Pooh Blood and Honey), Scott Rees (Out For Vengeance) – and Jake Cornish from Love Island.

Written and directed by Dan Brothers and produced by Richie Crichton, the team spoke about their decision behind choosing Bedford.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a statement, they said: “We chose Bedford for its beautiful landscape and buildings and it is well known by Mike, who wanted to give something back to Bedfordshire, where he grew up.”

Dan – who is also managing director of DB13 Productions – added: “We have managed to gather a fantastic cast from people with huge on-screen experience to people who will be on set for the first time."

Producer Richie said: “Mr Hyde is another level for us. The people involved, the locations, the budget, and the experience – it's going to be a lot of hard work and fun."

Advertisement

Advertisement

This will be DB13 Productions’ third feature film, with previous projects Legacy and 13th Day of Christmas available to watch on major streaming platforms.