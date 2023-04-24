News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago The Proclaimers taken off King’s coronation playlist
1 hour ago Virgin media down - leaving thousands without internet
1 hour ago Prezzo to close 46 ‘loss-making’ sites & 810 jobs at risk
2 hours ago Len Goodman dies aged 78 after battle with cancer
3 hours ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
4 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023

New movie retelling notorious story of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde being filmed in Bedford

It even features Love Island’s Jake Cornish

By Clare Turner
Published 24th Apr 2023, 12:10 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 12:10 BST

If you see movie cameras rolling into Bedford’s London Road, don’t be alarmed.

As a new film called Mr Hyde is being filmed.

Read More
Man charged over Sharnbrook explosion
Most Popular
Mr Hyde is being filmed in BedfordMr Hyde is being filmed in Bedford
Mr Hyde is being filmed in Bedford

It’s DB13 Productions’ latest project and is a retelling of the notorious story of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde.

Due for release later this year, it features Bedford’s own Mike Parker Jr as casting director.

And confirmed cast members include Adam Still (Eastenders, Holby City), Rachel Warren (Rise of The Footsoldier), Amber Doig-Thorne (Winnie the Pooh Blood and Honey), Scott Rees (Out For Vengeance) – and Jake Cornish from Love Island.

Written and directed by Dan Brothers and produced by Richie Crichton, the team spoke about their decision behind choosing Bedford.

In a statement, they said: “We chose Bedford for its beautiful landscape and buildings and it is well known by Mike, who wanted to give something back to Bedfordshire, where he grew up.”

Dan – who is also managing director of DB13 Productions – added: “We have managed to gather a fantastic cast from people with huge on-screen experience to people who will be on set for the first time."

Producer Richie said: “Mr Hyde is another level for us. The people involved, the locations, the budget, and the experience – it's going to be a lot of hard work and fun."

This will be DB13 Productions’ third feature film, with previous projects Legacy and 13th Day of Christmas available to watch on major streaming platforms.

Anyone interested in extra’s roles, follow @DB13_productions or @mr_hyde_the_movie on Instagram for more details.

Related topics:BedfordLondon RoadLove Island