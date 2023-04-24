A man has been charged after an explosion at a house in Sharnbrook.

Matthew Haydon, 47, was charged this weekend with causing an explosion likely to endanger life or property after the small explosion in Loring Road on Monday, April 10.

Haydon, of Loring Road, Sharnbrook, was interviewed by detectives from the Bedfordshire Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit and subsequently charged.

Specialist officers at the scene

Detective Superintendent William Hodgkinson from Bedfordshire Police, who is leading the police operation, said: “I would like to thank everyone in Sharnbrook for their support, patience and understanding.“Incidents like this can be of huge concern to local communities and we have been meticulously working alongside other law enforcement experts to get to this point."

Haydon has been remanded into custody ahead of his first court appearance at Luton Magistrates' Court today (Monday, April 24).