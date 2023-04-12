News you can trust since 1845
Police keep "open mind" as investigations continue following explosion in Sharnbrook

The incident is being treated as isolated

By Clare Turner
Published 12th Apr 2023, 16:15 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 16:17 BST

Emergency services are continuing to investigate a small explosion which took place at a residential property in Sharnbrook on Monday (April 10).

A specialist explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team has been leading searches at a house in Loring Road following the incident at around 7.40pm.

Specialist officers at the sceneSpecialist officers at the scene
The incident is being treated as isolated, with no risk to the wider public.

A man in his 40s remains in hospital following the explosion having suffered life-changing injuries.

He was arrested on suspicion of offences under the Explosive Substances Act – but is yet to be interviewed due to his treatment.

Searches at the address are expected to continue over the coming days. Three neighbouring properties have been evacuated as a precaution.

Police vans in SharnbrookPolice vans in Sharnbrook
Bedfordshire Police is leading the investigation, with support from the Bedfordshire Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit.

Due to the nature of the incident, Counter Terrorism Policing has deployed resources with access to specialist capabilities to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Detective Superintendent Will Hodgkinson from Bedfordshire Police, leading the operation, said: “Incidents of this nature are understandably of great concern to local communities and I wish to thank everyone for their patience, cooperation and understanding.

“This is especially true of those residents who have had to move elsewhere while we carry out our enquiries.

“While our investigation remains at an early stage and we are keeping an open mind, this is believed to be an isolated incident with no risk to the wider public.

“An emergency services presence is likely to remain at the scene for much of the rest of the week, and we’ll continue to progress with our investigation as quickly as we can whilst we get to the bottom of what has happened.”

Anyone with information about the incident should report it online or call police 101 and quote Operation Astorian.