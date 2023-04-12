Man seriously injured in explosion in Sharnbrook - he's now been arrested

A man in his 40s has been seriously injured following a small explosion at a residential property.

The incident happened on Monday evening (April 10) in Loring Road, Sharnbrook.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The incident happened on Monday evening

The man – who was taken to hospital – has now been arrested.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police confirmed their investigations is in its early stages and there may be some specialist teams and vehicles at the site which people may not recognise.

In a statement on social media, they said: “This is nothing to be alarmed about and our early enquiries suggest that this is an isolated incident with no risk to the wider public.”

Three neighbouring properties have been evacuated as a precaution and specialist searches are expected to take place at the address over the coming days.

Advertisement

Advertisement