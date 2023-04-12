News you can trust since 1845
Man seriously injured in explosion in Sharnbrook - he's now been arrested

The incident happened on Monday evening (April 10)

By Clare Turner
Published 12th Apr 2023, 10:22 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 10:22 BST

A man in his 40s has been seriously injured following a small explosion at a residential property.

The incident happened on Monday evening (April 10) in Loring Road, Sharnbrook.

The man – who was taken to hospital – has now been arrested.

Police confirmed their investigations is in its early stages and there may be some specialist teams and vehicles at the site which people may not recognise.

In a statement on social media, they said: “This is nothing to be alarmed about and our early enquiries suggest that this is an isolated incident with no risk to the wider public.”

Three neighbouring properties have been evacuated as a precaution and specialist searches are expected to take place at the address over the coming days.

If you have any info about what happened or can help, call police on 101 or report it online and quote Op Astorian.