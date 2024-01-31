National Highways help Bedford Foodbank moves to bigger premises, saving charity £14k

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

National Highways has helped Bedford Foodbank move to its new home – saving the charity £14,000.

Back in November Bedford Today revealed how the charity was moving to bigger premises to meet demand

And National Highways with support from a number of their contractors stepped forward to help. Twelve volunteers and a number of vehicles transported 1,300 food crates – which will only cover seven days of donations – to their new premises at 8-9 Murdock, Manton Lane Industrial Estate.

And despite allocating two days for the relocation, the team of volunteers managed to complete the job in just FIVE HOURS.

One of National Highways’ contractors, WJ South Limited, also lined the floor free of charge.

The charity estimates that between £12,000 and £14,000 in costs has been saved by not paying for professional removers. This will allow them to redirect the money into more stock and improve facilities at their new base.

Project manager for the foodbank, Pete Bennett, said: “The help provided by the National Highways in lining the warehouse, and then resourcing the move itself was absolutely invaluable. What could have been a very arduous move was accomplished incredibly quickly, with no breakages. All those involved were first class.”