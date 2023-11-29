Bedford Food Bank moves to bigger premises due to growing need in town

Two other firms have also expanded in trio of deals

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bedford Food Bank is moving to bigger premises to meet the growing need of the public.

The deal – announced today (Wednesday) by commercial property consultants Kirkby Diamond – also includes a powder coating company and a firm providing airport support services which are on the move as well. They are:

One of the warehouses in Bedford where Kirkby Diamond has just completed three deals

Advertisement

Advertisement

> At 8-9 Murdock, Manton Lane Industrial Estate, a fully-refurbished 13,931 sq ft unit has been let to Bedford Food Bank on a 10-year lease. Bedford Food Bank is expanding due to the increase in the people needing its services. The occupier forms a part of the Trussell Trust which supports a nationwide network of food banks providing emergency food and support to people in poverty

> At 21 Murdock Road, on the same industrial estate, Spectrum Enamellers has taken a 15-year lease on a 4,276 sq ft detached unit to expand its business

> Alvest Equipment Services (AES) has agreed a 10-year lease on a 11,439 sq ft unit at 1 Lyon Close, Woburn Road Industrial Estate. The company offers a full range of services for ground support equipment and the airport environment, using robust processes and a dedicated software platform

Senior surveyor Diccon Brearley, based at the company’s Bedford office, completed the three deals on behalf of private owners.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said: “The industrial and logistics sector remains buoyant across Bedfordshire and further afield into Buckinghamshire, Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire, which is really encouraging for landlords. It is very rewarding to complete three deals which allow Bedford Food Bank, Spectrum Enamellers and AES to each expand their services in the town.