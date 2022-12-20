More trees to be planted across Bedford
There’ll be 20 in Prime Ministers over winter
Bedford Borough Council has announced plans for another record year of tree planting across the borough.
Last year the council planted over 30,000 trees and this year the target is even bigger with over 35,000 trees due to be planted.
And this winter alone, Prime Ministers will get 20 new trees.
Beaconsfield Street = 2
Clarendon Street = 5
Garfield Street = 2
Gladstone Street = 2
Hartington Street = 3
Palmerston Street = 2
Roff Avenue = 1
Salisbury Street = 1
Stanley Street = 2
Bedford Borough Council has also secured £150,000 from the Woodland Creation Accelerator Fund which will create green jobs to bring the professional expertise needed to drive tree planting.
Mayor Dave Hodgson said: “We are extremely proud of our tree planting record and have committed our own funding as well as securing grants. This will allow us to plant more trees than ever before.”