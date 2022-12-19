News you can trust since 1845
This four-bed home is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Waldens Estate Agents, Bedford)

Gorgeous butcher's shop conversion in Kempston goes on the market

It’s anything buy offal ...

By Clare Turner
4 minutes ago

Who doesn’t love a conversion?

Well, this property – in Kempston’s High Street – used to be a butcher’s shop with adjoining accommodation.

It dates back to the 18th century and the owners have sympathetically enhanced the property over the years.

And there's quite a lot to pack into this cottage. Across its 2,800 sq ft of accommodation, it boasts four double bedrooms, two bathrooms, two (yes, two) conservatories, a home office and two outbuildings.

It’s got a guide price of £595,000 and is on the market with Waldens Estate Agents, Bedfordsee the Rightmove listing here

Right, let’s have a butcher’s (geddit?)

1. Sitting room

This room - complete with log burner - measures 16ft 2in by 13ft 10in

2. Hallway and dining room

The entrance hall has original oak flooring and the dining room - complete with open fireplace - measures 15ft 5in by 12ft 11in

3. Kitchen

The kitchen - which measures 14ft 4in by 13ft 3in - has an adjoining utility room and pantry

4. Conservatory

This conservatory - with a vaulted ceiling - is one of two in this property

