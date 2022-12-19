It’s anything buy offal ...

Who doesn’t love a conversion?

Well, this property – in Kempston’s High Street – used to be a butcher’s shop with adjoining accommodation.

It dates back to the 18th century and the owners have sympathetically enhanced the property over the years.

And there's quite a lot to pack into this cottage. Across its 2,800 sq ft of accommodation, it boasts four double bedrooms, two bathrooms, two (yes, two) conservatories, a home office and two outbuildings.

It’s got a guide price of £595,000 and is on the market with Waldens Estate Agents, Bedford – see the Rightmove listing here

Right, let’s have a butcher’s (geddit?)

1. Sitting room This room - complete with log burner - measures 16ft 2in by 13ft 10in

2. Hallway and dining room The entrance hall has original oak flooring and the dining room - complete with open fireplace - measures 15ft 5in by 12ft 11in

3. Kitchen The kitchen - which measures 14ft 4in by 13ft 3in - has an adjoining utility room and pantry

4. Conservatory This conservatory - with a vaulted ceiling - is one of two in this property