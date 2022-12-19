Gorgeous butcher's shop conversion in Kempston goes on the market
It’s anything buy offal ...
Who doesn’t love a conversion?
Well, this property – in Kempston’s High Street – used to be a butcher’s shop with adjoining accommodation.
It dates back to the 18th century and the owners have sympathetically enhanced the property over the years.
And there's quite a lot to pack into this cottage. Across its 2,800 sq ft of accommodation, it boasts four double bedrooms, two bathrooms, two (yes, two) conservatories, a home office and two outbuildings.
It’s got a guide price of £595,000 and is on the market with Waldens Estate Agents, Bedford – see the Rightmove listing here
Right, let’s have a butcher’s (geddit?)