More homes in Bedford’s Poets area risk losing part of their garden or parking area due to East West rail route

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

More residents in Bedford's Poets area risk losing part of their garden or parking area, as part of plans to introduce a rail link connecting Oxford and Cambridge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The update on the East West rail route has been announced ahead of a further consultation which opened today, Nove m ber 14, and runs until January 24, 2025.

The new rail link would mean two new tracks would continue alongside the four-track Midland Main Line as it passes the Poets area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

East West rail bosses explained work was being done to reduce the impact of the railway on properties in the Poets area following a route update announcement in 2023.

Protests against the homes threatened by East West Rail are ongoing

They stated a reduction in the number of residential properties likely to be acquired and demolished was reduced from 53 to 37 with an overall reduction in the number of properties likely to be acquired and demolished, or lose part of their land, from 98 to 66.

But while those numbers have not changed, after further design development the number of properties that may have part of their garden or parking area acquired has increased from 28 to 37, with the overall number of properties likely to be acquired and demolished, or lose part of their land, increasing from 66 to 75.

Reasons given include:

> A need for a turning area on Chaucer Road, resulting in the need to acquire part of the garden area of a block of flats comprised of nine properties. The design of the turning area aims to reduce land take as far as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

> A link road is needed to maintain access between Milton Road and Sidney Road which would partially affect the garden of one property.

> Improved understanding of property ownership has identified that what was considered to be one property is actually split into two ownerships.

> A review of the construction approach has established that the partial acquisition of garden areas of two properties would no longer be required.

A spokesperson for East West Rail said: “We understand the significant effects these proposals would have on those people whose homes and businesses would be affected by the construction of the new tracks. We will continue to talk with all those potentially impacted by our proposals in this area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have established our Need to Sell Property Scheme for those who are unable to sell their property because of our proposals. Homeowners in this area will also benefit from the statutory blight provisions that come into effect alongside this consultation."

Visit the website to find out more on the property schemes.