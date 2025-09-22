Man who died following Wootton pub fire had sustained self-inflicted injuries

A man has died following a massive fire which ripped through the Chequers Inn pub in Wootton on Friday morning.

It’s believed the man was in possession of a crossbow and that he was taken to hospital after sustaining self-inflicted injuries. He died yesterday (September 21)

Police say they were called to concerns for the welfare of a man at the Chequers Inn pub in Hall End Road, shortly after 10.15am on Friday. (September 19)

Other emergency services attended the location and shortly after a fire broke out as reported in the Bedford Times & Citizen.

A police spokesperson said: “Following information that the individual was in possession of a crossbow, specialist officers, including negotiators, were deployed and extensive efforts were made to ensure the safety of all at the scene.

“At around 12.45pm, the man exited the premises before sustaining self-inflicted injuries. He was taken to hospital, where he died yesterday (Sunday). His next of kin have been informed.”

Enquiries are ongoing and the circumstances of the incident have been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) in line with standard protocol.