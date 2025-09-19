Man taken to hospital after fire at The Chequers pub in Wootton

By Olga Norford
Published 19th Sep 2025, 13:02 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2025, 15:46 BST
People have been advised to avoid the area
A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a fire at The Chequers pub in Wootton.

Police were called to the pub on Hall End Road at around 10.15am this morning (Friday, September 19) after a report about the welfare of a man inside.

Shortly after they arrived, a fire broke out.

Around six fire crews, ambulance and police, and an energy supplier, are still at the scene – with an emergency services presence expected to remain for several days.

The road is closed, with people asked to avoid the area, and power has been switched off while safety checks are made.

Residents told Bedford Today they were evacuated from their homes, with one adding that the scene was "unbelievable” and there were “flames everywhere”.

He added that initially, people were concerned there had been an incident at the nearby school.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101, quoting reference 153 of 19 September.

This is a breaking story which will be updated as soon as we have more details.

