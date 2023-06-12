Man driving electric motorcycle seriously injured following crash north of Bedford

A man has been seriously injured following a road traffic collision in Wymington on Thursday (June 8).

Officers were called to reports of a crash between a black and orange electric off-road motorcycle and a stationary grey Ford Focus Titanium on Rusden Road, a short distance from the Green Lane junction.

Did you witness the collision?

A man in his 20s was found to have suffered serious injuries and he was transported to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Sergeant Mark Atkins, from Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire’s Road Policing Unit, said: “We would like to speak to anyone that was in the area or travelling along Rushden Road around the time of the incident and may have witnessed the collision.

“If anyone has any dashcam footage of the incident, we urge you to get in contact.”