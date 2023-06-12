News you can trust since 1845
Bedford burglar nabbed at Lansdowne Road property police targeted for squatting

He was “sitting on a sofa in the garden”
By Clare Turner
Published 12th Jun 2023, 13:04 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 13:04 BST

Oh dear, oh dear – perhaps this burglar should have paid attention to the police’s latest crackdown.

A couple of weeks back, we revealed how officers had secured a property in Lansdowne Road after squatters were kicked out

But when a burglar struck at a house in Coventry Road, where do you think he went, to take a load off?

The arrest at Lansdowne Road (Picture courtesy of Bedford Community Policing Team)The arrest at Lansdowne Road (Picture courtesy of Bedford Community Policing Team)
Police were quickly able to identify him and – amazingly – he was spotted in the Harpur area by an officer at the end of his shift.

And what do you know – he was “sitting on a sofa in the garden of the derelict property” at Lansdowne Road.