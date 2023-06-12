Bedford burglar nabbed at Lansdowne Road property police targeted for squatting

He was “sitting on a sofa in the garden”

Oh dear, oh dear – perhaps this burglar should have paid attention to the police’s latest crackdown.

A couple of weeks back, we revealed how officers had secured a property in Lansdowne Road after squatters were kicked out

Advertisement

Advertisement

But when a burglar struck at a house in Coventry Road, where do you think he went, to take a load off?

The arrest at Lansdowne Road (Picture courtesy of Bedford Community Policing Team)

Police were quickly able to identify him and – amazingly – he was spotted in the Harpur area by an officer at the end of his shift.