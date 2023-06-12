Bedford burglar nabbed at Lansdowne Road property police targeted for squatting

Oh dear, oh dear – perhaps this burglar should have paid attention to the police’s latest crackdown.
A couple of weeks back, we revealed how officers had secured a property in Lansdowne Road after squatters were kicked out
But when a burglar struck at a house in Coventry Road, where do you think he went, to take a load off?
Police were quickly able to identify him and – amazingly – he was spotted in the Harpur area by an officer at the end of his shift.
And what do you know – he was “sitting on a sofa in the garden of the derelict property” at Lansdowne Road.