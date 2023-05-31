News you can trust since 1845
Bedford property secured in Lansdowne Road after squatters kicked out

They targeted the place following tip-offs from the public
By Clare Turner
Published 31st May 2023, 15:12 BST
Updated 31st May 2023, 15:12 BST

Police secured a property in Lansdowne Road yesterday (Tuesday) following various tip-offs from the public.

It was being used for squatting and drugs – and residents were getting more and more concerned.

But in a post on social media, Bedford Community Policing Team paid the property a visit with the Community Safety Team.

The property in Lansdowne Road (Picture courtesy of Bedford Community Policing Team)
The property in Lansdowne Road (Picture courtesy of Bedford Community Policing Team)
Officers said: “Whilst there, three males walked into the front garden … with one making off from officers when asked to stop.

"He and another male were detained and searched, both with drugs being located on their persons.

"The property has been secured but please continue to report any concerns to us via the usual channels.”

If you have any concerns, call police on 101 or report it online