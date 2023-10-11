News you can trust since 1845
Man charged following burglaries in Bedford including Park Avenue and Pemberley Avenue

The arrest was part of a special op by police
By Lynn Hughes
Published 11th Oct 2023, 13:21 BST
A man has been charged in connection with burglaries at properties right across Bedford and Kempston.

They relate to break-ins at properties in Park Avenue and Pemberley Avenue, as well as Cryselco Close, in Kempston, and High Street, Kempston.

The man has been remanded until November 3 - stock pictureThe man has been remanded until November 3 - stock picture
Lee Hobbs, 37, of no fixed abode, has been charged with nine counts of burglary in relation to five incidents in Bedford, as well as three in Essex and one in Norfolk, which took place between September 7 and October 2 this year. The arrests follows an investigation by Bedfordshire Police’s specialist burglary team, Operation Maze.

He has also been charged with one count of attempted burglary, relating to an incident in Northamptonshire in September.

Police arrested Hobbs on Thursday (October 5).

He appeared at Luton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (October 7) and was remanded into custody ahead of an appearance at Luton Crown Court on November 3.

Operation Maze involves forensic officers being sent to every break-in as well as directly targeting known serial offenders.