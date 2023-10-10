News you can trust since 1845
Bedford man jailed after distributing crack and heroin around Blackpool every day

The drugs had a street value of £3,370
By Clare Turner
Published 10th Oct 2023, 10:43 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 10:44 BST
A Bedford man who – together with another man – used a hotel as a base and several vehicles to distribute drugs around Blackpool on a daily basis has been jailed.

Jordan Cudjoe, of Bedford, and Farhan Khan, from West Yorkshire, supplied crack cocaine and heroin, and were brought down by officers as part of a county lines op.

Jordan Cudjoe, of Bedford, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin. He was jailed for four yearsJordan Cudjoe, of Bedford, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin. He was jailed for four years
As part of the investigation, police seized crack cocaine and heroin with a street value of £3,370.

A total of £1,785 cash was also recovered through the operation and 11 mobile phones.

Cudjoe, 32, of Bruthwaite Green, Bedford, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin. He was jailed for four years.

Khan, 27, of Harewood Avenue, Heckmondwike, West Yorkshire, was jailed for seven years at Preston Crown Court on Friday (October 6) after being found guilty by a jury of being supplied in the supply of Class A drugs crack cocaine and heroin.

Emma Allsobrook, 32, of Poppyfields, Bedford, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin, and to possession of drugs with intent to supply.

She was given a 22-month prison sentence – suspended for two years.

PC Matt Witte, of Lancashire Police, said: “This group exploited vulnerable members of the community for their own financial gain, they do not care about the consequences their actions have on those to whom they supply, or the effects it has on our town.”