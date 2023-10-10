Bedford man jailed after distributing crack and heroin around Blackpool every day

The drugs had a street value of £3,370

A Bedford man who – together with another man – used a hotel as a base and several vehicles to distribute drugs around Blackpool on a daily basis has been jailed.

Jordan Cudjoe, of Bedford, and Farhan Khan, from West Yorkshire, supplied crack cocaine and heroin, and were brought down by officers as part of a county lines op.

Jordan Cudjoe, of Bedford, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin. He was jailed for four years

As part of the investigation, police seized crack cocaine and heroin with a street value of £3,370.

A total of £1,785 cash was also recovered through the operation and 11 mobile phones.

Cudjoe, 32, of Bruthwaite Green, Bedford, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin. He was jailed for four years.

Khan, 27, of Harewood Avenue, Heckmondwike, West Yorkshire, was jailed for seven years at Preston Crown Court on Friday (October 6) after being found guilty by a jury of being supplied in the supply of Class A drugs crack cocaine and heroin.

Emma Allsobrook, 32, of Poppyfields, Bedford, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin, and to possession of drugs with intent to supply.

She was given a 22-month prison sentence – suspended for two years.