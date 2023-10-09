Man charged with 9 counts of burglary after string of break-ins in Bedford
A man has been charged with multiple offences after a string of burglaries in Bedford.
Lee Hobbs, 37, of no fixed abode, has been charged with nine counts of burglary in relation to five incidents in Bedford, as well as three in Essex and one in Norfolk. The breaks-ins took place between September 7 and October 2 this year. He has also been charged with one count of attempted burglary, relating to an incident in Northamptonshire in September.
Police arrested Hobbs on Thursday (5 October), following an investigation by Bedfordshire Police’s specialist burglary team, Operation Maze
He appeared at Luton Magistrates Court on Saturday (October 7) and was remanded into custody ahead of an appearance at Luton Crown Court on November 3.
Operation Maze involves forensic officers being sent to every break-in as well as directly targeting known serial offenders.