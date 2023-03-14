News you can trust since 1845
Love Island: Bedford’s Sanam Harrinanan wins with Luton woman placed second

The islanders entered the South African villa in January

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 14th Mar 2023, 10:42 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 10:42 GMT

The winners of this year’s winter edition of Love Island were revealed last night (Monday, March 13) – and a Bedford woman took the top spot.

Bedford social worker Sanam Harrinanan and partner Kai Fagan bagged the £50,000 prize after being crowned the winners of the 2023 series. Sanam, 24, joined Love Island after entering as one of the bombshells on the boys’ trip the Casa Amor villa. After falling for one another, she and PE teacher Kai, from Manchester, coupled up. The pair had a 77 per cent probability of winning, according to Online Betting Guide.

Lana Jenkins, a makeup artist from Luton, came in second place with her boyfriend Ron Hall, despite being favourites to win the show in the early stages of the series. For two months, viewers have watched Lana and Ron’s relationship develop after entering the South African villa back in January.

Pictured: Kai and Sanam.
