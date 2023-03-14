The islanders entered the South African villa in January

The winners of this year’s winter edition of Love Island were revealed last night (Monday, March 13) – and a Bedford woman took the top spot.

Bedford social worker Sanam Harrinanan and partner Kai Fagan bagged the £50,000 prize after being crowned the winners of the 2023 series. Sanam, 24, joined Love Island after entering as one of the bombshells on the boys’ trip the Casa Amor villa. After falling for one another, she and PE teacher Kai, from Manchester, coupled up. The pair had a 77 per cent probability of winning, according to Online Betting Guide.

Lana Jenkins, a makeup artist from Luton, came in second place with her boyfriend Ron Hall, despite being favourites to win the show in the early stages of the series. For two months, viewers have watched Lana and Ron’s relationship develop after entering the South African villa back in January.