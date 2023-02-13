Bedford social worker to enter this year’s Love Island
But be warned, she’s a “bit of a tease”
A Bedford woman will become the first British Asian face to enter this year’s Love Island on ITV2.
Social worker Sanam Harrinanan is hoping to turn heads when she enters Casa Amor in South Africa.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The 24-year-old said she is looking for fun and excitement.
She said: “I want to see whose heads I can personally turn.”
She promises to be laid back and fun – but warned: “If there’s ‘that person’ then I mean business.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sanam added: “I’m a very flirtatious, bantery person. I’ve been told I’m a bit of a tease.
“If there’s a guy I really have my heart set on, I’m very competitive.”
She’s got her eye on Kai, Tom and Casey.
You can watch the show on ITV2 weekdays and Sunday nights at 9pm – and if that’s not enough, you can also get your fix on ITVX.