A Bedford woman will become the first British Asian face to enter this year’s Love Island on ITV2.

Social worker Sanam Harrinanan is hoping to turn heads when she enters Casa Amor in South Africa.

The 24-year-old said she is looking for fun and excitement.

Sanam Harrinanan, from Bedford (ITV Plc)

She said: “I want to see whose heads I can personally turn.”

She promises to be laid back and fun – but warned: “If there’s ‘that person’ then I mean business.”

Sanam added: “I’m a very flirtatious, bantery person. I’ve been told I’m a bit of a tease.

“If there’s a guy I really have my heart set on, I’m very competitive.”

She’s got her eye on Kai, Tom and Casey.