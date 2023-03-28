News you can trust since 1845
Love Island: Bedford’s Sanam Harrinanan could be taking part in Strictly 2023, according to bookies

It’s rumoured she may appear with love interest Kai Fagan

By Clare Turner
Published 28th Mar 2023, 14:41 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 14:42 BST

Despite being SIX MONTHS until the first Strictly Come Dancing contestant is announced, bookies have already begun sharing their odds on who might appear on the dance floor.

And – what do you know – Bedford’s very own Sanam Harrinanan is on their radar.

Love Island's Sanam Harrinanan (Picture (C) ITV Plc)
The team at online betting guide OLBG have revealed their odds and predictions for this year’s Strictly – and Love Island winners Kai Fagan and Sanam are the current favourites to compete.

While the 24-year-old social worker – who described herself as a “bit of a tease” before she entered Casa Amor in South Africa back in February – has been given odds of 25/1 to appear with a probability of 3.8%, her beau Kai has been given odds of 14/1 with a probability of 6.7% by William Hill

As of yet there’s been no Love Island stars to appear on Strictly as bosses try to stay clear of reality stars.

But you never know, despite Kai and Sanam being outsiders with odds of 50/1 to win Love Island at one point, they only became favourites with bookies in the last week of the series.

The pair officially announced they are now a couple and may stick together in their future ventures.

Meanwhile, former Lionesses and I'm A Celebrity winner Jill Scott is as short as 6/4 to be a contestant on this year's series of Strictly with bookies say there's a 40% chance she’ll appear.

