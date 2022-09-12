Jobs up for grabs as Bedford day nursery hosts recruitment drive
Take along your CV as you may snag an interview
A day nursery is recruiting next weekend as part of a careers morning.
Marston Day Nursery – which received an overall rating of ‘good’ from Ofsted a year ago – will be opening its doors from 9.30-11.30am on Saturday, September 24.
The nursery, which officially opened during the pandemic in August 2020, has several opportunities available for qualified early years practitioners on a full or part-time basis.
Visitors to the careers event, at Marston Business Park in Marston Moretaine, will get to tour the nursery and meet team members.
You’re encouraged to bring along a CV as you may have a short interview.
Those who are taken on can expect benefits including free uniform, healthcare plans and training.
Laura Currington, nursery manager, said: “Due to increased demand at our nursery, we’re on the lookout for talented practitioners to come and join us.
“We’re so thrilled to be able to host our first official recruitment event to help us find some new team members who share our passions for early years and a love of the outdoors.
“Ideally we’re looking for those qualified in Early Years at Level 2 and 3 (and beyond), but we also offer apprenticeships for those looking to change careers or to kick-start a journey into childcare.
“We’re a friendly team, so come along on the day and chat to us, and who knows, you might just walk away with a new job.”
The event is free but candidates are encouraged to register their attendance via this link