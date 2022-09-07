Ofsted praise Bedford nursery for making sure "no child falls behind" in glowing report

Inspectors have praised a Bedford nursery for its “excellent teaching skills” in a glowing report.

Lavenders Day Nursery, in Bushmead Avenue, was awarded ‘outstanding’ status for the third time running, following an inspection in August.

Inspectors also credited the support given to children with special educational needs and disabilities as “exemplary”, adding: “Practical targets and superbly tailored, empathetic teaching enable children to make excellent progress from their starting points.”

Lavenders Day Nursery celebrate its rating

The report also said: “Staff communicate exceptionally well with parents and other professionals to ensure that children’s needs are consistently met.”

It added: “Meticulous monitoring procedures ensure that no child falls behind in their learning.”

Partnerships with families were further admired by the inspector, observing “parents speak exceptionally highly of the nursery” whilst “children are truly respected as unique individuals”.

Lavenders Day Nursery in Bushmead Avenue

Ofsted inspector, Kelly Eyre said: “Children thrive in this inspirational nursery. Staff are committed to the aims of promoting children’s confidence and independence. This shines through in the children and they show an amazing thirst for knowledge, competently exploring and determining their learning.”

Dizzie Newberry, Lavenders Day Nursery manager, said: “We are thrilled to be named as ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted once again and are so proud of this achievement, which recognises our commitment to providing each and every one of our children with the best possible start in life and a smooth transition to mainstream schooling.”

As well as being given an overall ‘outstanding’ rating, the day nursery also was given the same praise across the board – quality of education; behaviour and attitudes; personal development; and leadership and management.

Other highlights include:

Staff fully appreciate the importance of promoting children's communication skills – for example, babies use simple sign language to help communicate their needs

Children of all ages show an amazing love of books – for example, two-year-olds sit together in their 'Jungle Book corner' and read to one another

All staff demonstrate an exceptionally thorough knowledge of safeguarding

Staff are committed to the aims of promoting children's confidence and independence

Children join an 'eco committee', quickly learning about key issues and implementing ways to take positive action