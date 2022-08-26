All the schools with an outstanding rating in Bedford

2. Carlton CofE Primary School, inspected February 2013: Outstanding

This school in, The Moor, Carlton, got some serious praise, with inspectors saying "the achievement of pupils is outstanding" and "The quality of teaching is outstanding overall and never less than good". They added: "Parents and pupils have very positive attitudes towards school. Parents agree that the school is very well led and managed and they would not hesitate to recommend the school to another parent"

Photo: Danny Lawson