All the schools with an outstanding rating in Bedford

With September just around the corner, one way to see if your child’s school is any good is through Ofsted ratings.
The grades – outstanding, good, requires improvement, or inadequate – are based on the views of pupils and teachers.
Inspectors rate the quality of education, behaviours, attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management.
And in Bedford, the latest figures show just six schools were rated outstanding.
Question is, did your child’s school make the list?
1. Bedford Free School, inspected January 2020: Outstanding
Inspectors said this mixed secondary school, in Cauldwell Street, Bedford, "provides high-quality education. The curriculum is structured very well. Leaders have ensured that teachers understand exactly what pupils need to know and be able to do." Adding, "Overall, pupil achievement is exceptional." Some pupils even told inspectors they had changed the way they behave since joining the school
Photo: Google
2. Carlton CofE Primary School, inspected February 2013: Outstanding
This school in, The Moor, Carlton, got some serious praise, with inspectors saying "the achievement of pupils is outstanding" and "The quality of teaching is outstanding overall
and never less than good". They added: "Parents and pupils have very positive attitudes towards school. Parents agree that the school is very well led and managed and they would not hesitate to recommend the school to another parent"
Photo: Danny Lawson
3. Castle Newnham School School, inspected October 2013: Outstanding
Ofsted inspectors found teaching at this Goldington Road school is "consistently good or better and a very high proportion is outstanding". It said pupils were inspired by teachers, which was why they were making rapid progress, adding of the pupils: "Through their outstanding behaviour in lessons, they help each other do better. They feel safe and secure in school. Their attendance is well above average"
Photo: Google
4. Kempston Rural Primary School, inspected April 2010: Outstanding
Ofsted inspectors said in their findings: "The school provides an outstanding education for its pupils and this is reflected in the views of most parents and carers." The school, in Martell Drive, was praised for helping children with below-average abilities make rapid progress. Inspectors said: "Pupils really enjoy all aspects of school life and this is reflected in their high levels of attendance and their excellent behaviour"
Photo: Google