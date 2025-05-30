It's buses only: No trains south of Bedford this weekend
Engineering work is taking place between Bedford and Mill Hill Broadway, closing all lines (deep joy).
And that means no East Midlands trains will run between Bedford and London St Pancras International.
What about Thameslink, I hear you cry. Well, buses will replace trains between Luton and Bedford as well as between Mill Hill Broadway and Bedford.
And the reason behind it all – Network Rail is upgrading the overhead line equipment between Luton North and Bedford. The wiring is being upgraded on this part of the Midland Main Line so that East Midlands Railway’s new fleet of trains will be able to travel at up to 125mph on this section of the line.
