Illegal encampment told to move on from Kempston's Hillgrounds Road

They had by all accounts set up opposite the One Stop shop

By Clare Turner
4 hours ago - 1 min read

An unauthorised encampment has been told to move on from a car park in Kempston.

According to reports on social media, there was a large number of travellers opposite the One Stop in Hillgrounds Road.

A Bedford Borough Council spokesperson said: “The police have served a legal notice on the encampment requiring them to leave the car park.”

The car park opposite the One Stop shop
Yesterday, Bedford Today revealed how an unauthorised encampment had set up at Melbourne Street car park, in Bedford

