Illegal encampment told to move on from Kempston's Hillgrounds Road
They had by all accounts set up opposite the One Stop shop
By Clare Turner
4 hours ago - 1 min read
An unauthorised encampment has been told to move on from a car park in Kempston.
According to reports on social media, there was a large number of travellers opposite the One Stop in Hillgrounds Road.
A Bedford Borough Council spokesperson said: “The police have served a legal notice on the encampment requiring them to leave the car park.”
Yesterday, Bedford Today revealed how an unauthorised encampment had set up at Melbourne Street car park, in Bedford