Bedford council ask drivers to go elsewhere after illegal encampment sets up in car park
You can go to Prebend Street or St Mary’s Gardens
By Clare Turner
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
If you are hoping of parking at Melbourne Street car park, in Bedford, you’re out of luck.
There’s an unauthorised encampment there – Bedford Borough Council is aware of the issue and says the legal process for eviction is under way.
Season ticket holders are able to park in Prebend Street or St Mary’s Gardens car parks.
The car park is behind Kingsway.
A Bedford Borough Council spokesperson said: “Bedford Borough Council is in the process of applying for a court order to remove the encampment and expect the court hearing to be held on Thursday afternoon.”