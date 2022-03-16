“Idling gets you nowhere,” say Bedford students in air quality campaign

The council has been working alongside students to highlight the dangers of idling vehicles.

Castle Newnham Primary School, Livingstone Primary School and Ravensden Primary School have all designed posters which are being displayed in idling hotspots to encourage people to think twice about leaving their engines running.

And in the coming weeks, the council will be out visiting primary schools to talk to children about the impacts of idling, which not only reduces air quality by releasing a variety of harmful gasses into the environment but affects those with with a respiratory condition.

One of the poster designs

Idling is a particular problem around school pick up and drop-off times.

Councillor Charles Royden, portfolio holder for environment, said: “We want to make sure people have the facts on idling so that they understand the impact it can have.

"For example, there’s a popular misconception that turning off your engine consumes more fuel than leaving it running but in reality, if your vehicle is stationary for more than a few seconds, it’s better to turn of the engine."

Green councillor Lucy Bywater said: "Before I was elected in 2019, Castle Ward residents were approaching me about problems with drivers idling and I was sharing information to support several local schools.

"I took the issue up with the council, and as a result the council started producing its first 'no idling' signs, which went up outside a school in Castle ward.