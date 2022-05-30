Homelessness charity submits plans to increase supported housing provision in Bedford's Queen's Park

A homelessness charity has submitted plans to increase its provision in the Queen’s Park area of Bedford.

The King’s Arms Project provides various support services for individuals and families in need of assistance to come out of homelessness.

The proposal is to convert space in the rear of the property at 26 Winifred Road, Bedford into two bedrooms and reopen a third bedroom, which had been used for staff sleepovers.

The Winifred Road location

This will increase the HMO (house in multiple occupation) capacity for the building from eight to 11 single-use bedrooms.

The charity said the Covid-19 pandemic led to changes in how support is provided, meaning that shared units are no longer suitable.

The application added that the building has been used in a number of different capacities over the years, including as a care home and a high support hostel for up to 14 residents.

Also in the application, it was noted that the charity’s client group generally cannot afford cars so it doesn’t need an increase in allocated parking spaces.

Especially, it added, as the property’s locality means residents can travel via public transport, bicycle or on foot.