Toddington and Bedford women join Moonwalk to raise cash to fight breast cancer

Nikki Brennan and Kim Robinson were joined by Kim’s daughter Hannah and Nikki’s daughter Emilia Corvesor, along with Bedford based Chelsea Spanoudakis, as they walked through the streets of London this month and have already raised £2,400.

This was Nikki’s fifth MoonWalk and Kim’s fourth. For the younger girls, it was their first time.

Nikki has had breast cancer and has also tested positive for the BRCA2 gene, meaning her daughters have a massively increased risk of developing breast cancer themselves.

Nikki Brennan, Chelsea Spanoudakis, Kim Robinson, Hannah Robinson and Emilia Corvesor on the Moonwalk - Photo by Ian Jones

Kim took part in The MoonWalk to support Nikki, but also in memory of her aunt and a close friend who she lost to breast cancer.

The idea behind the ladies’ bra designs was to honour Saturday Night Fever, Disco and Girl Power, as well as Nikki and all other women with breast cancer.

Emilia Corvesor, who is originally from Toddington, said: “I remember being 12 and being tempted out of bed with marmite sandwiches to go and watch my mum finish her second MoonWalk. This year is the first time I’ve chosen to walk it myself, along with my two best friends, my mum and Kim - after my mum fought breast cancer and I saw first-hand the pain it can cause to those affected and the people around them. Anything which raises money and awareness for breast cancer will always be close to my heart and is a very worthwhile cause”.

The MoonWalk London returned to the streets of London in a blaze of colour on May 14; the first time in three years after the chaos of the pandemic. After enjoying the festival atmosphere on Clapham Common, thousands of women and men wearing brightly decorated bras set off on their 15.1 or 26.2 mile challenges.

The event is organised by breast cancer charity Walk the Walk and has already raised more than £2 million. Walk the Walk grants funds to help fund research into breast cancer and to help improve the lives of those with cancer now.

This year’s MoonWalk theme was “Your Hero” with bra designs honouring those who have been affected by cancer, supporting the Ukraine and NHS workers as well as celebrating football teams and comic book superheroes.

Nina Barough CBE, Founder and Chief Executive of Walk the Walk, said: “This was The MoonWalk London’s big comeback and it was wonderful to see how much everyone really wanted to b e together, after so long apart. We have worked incredibly hard to make sure there was nothing in the way of the event actually going ahead. To arrive at Clapham Common on a beautiful, warm May evening, and for our walkers to start their challenges under a stunning full moon was amazing. It felt like the universe was finally being kind to us, as we all united together to raise money for those with cancer, who need our support now, more than ever”.