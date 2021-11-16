HGV driver shortage STILL causing disruption to garden waste collections in Bedford

Three weeks on and garden waste collections are still being disrupted as Bedford Borough Council struggle with a lack of HGV drivers.

Last month Bedford Today revealed how the national shortage had finally caught up with the town

In a tweet today (Tuesday), the borough council confirmed it was experiencing some delays on the rounds.

There are still delays - three weeks on

It said: "Our crews are working hard to catch up, but there may be some disruption to your green garden waste bin collection, lasting a number of working days.

"If your green bin collection is missed, please leave it out in a safe area and we will collect it as soon as we can.