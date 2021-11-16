HGV driver shortage STILL causing disruption to garden waste collections in Bedford
Update from council doesn't bring good news
Three weeks on and garden waste collections are still being disrupted as Bedford Borough Council struggle with a lack of HGV drivers.
Last month Bedford Today revealed how the national shortage had finally caught up with the town
In a tweet today (Tuesday), the borough council confirmed it was experiencing some delays on the rounds.
It said: "Our crews are working hard to catch up, but there may be some disruption to your green garden waste bin collection, lasting a number of working days.
"If your green bin collection is missed, please leave it out in a safe area and we will collect it as soon as we can.
The national shortage of HGV drivers has been caused by a combination of Brexit and Covid.