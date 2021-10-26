HGV driver shortage causes disruption to garden waste collections in Bedford

Garden waste collections will be disrupted as Bedford Borough Council struggle with a lack of HGV drivers.

In a tweet this afternoon (Tuesday), the borough council confirmed the "council’s bin collection rounds are under unusually high pressure".

And a decision has been made to prioritise black bin and orange recycling.

The town had escaped problems with garden waste collections - until now

Although Bedford - unlike nearby Central Bedfordshire Council, which struggled for months with a HGV driver shortage - has continued collections without any disruption, residents are being warned green bin collections may take a bit longer.

The council added: "If your green bin collection is missed, please leave it out in a safe area and we will collect it as soon as we can."