It's certainly the end of an era as the iconic chimneys at the old Stewartby Brickworks site are being demolished on Sunday (September 26).

Once a bustling industrial site, producing 500 million bricks a year at its peak and employing 2,000 people, it closed in 2008 after it was unable to achieve emission standards.

Now, owner Hanson UK plans to build 1,000 houses and a business park.

The chimneys as seen from Stewartby station (Picture by Tony Margiocchi)

Cllr Tim Hill said on his Facebook page he was "totally gutted" it's happening and that he refused an invitation to press one of the demolition buttons.

A viewing area will be set up on the Stewartby Sports Field from 10am and the demolition will take place at 11am.

Photographer Tony Margiocchi - who has taken many pictures of the iconic chimneys over the years - said: "Very mixed feelings at my end as this area has meant so much to so many in Bedfordshire. It will be sad to see them go."

Stewartby Parish Council has an amazing timeline of the brickworks on its website you can read here