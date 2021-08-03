Bedford housing development pays tribute to its history with brick-shaped benches and playpark truck

A new housing development in Stewartby has given a special nod to the village's past with a history trail, benches and even the children’s play area.

Some £120,000 funding has been given to the project at Hansons Reach as Persimmon Homes East Midlands recognises the heritage of the 730-home development on the former London Brick Company site.

Ben Purdy, technical director for Persimmon Homes East Midlands, said: "There is a signposted trail around the development which highlights the points of interest and an information board which explains the whole history of the company.

The branded London Brick Company truck in the play area

"In addition, we have installed brick-shaped benches and incorporated a truck at the playpark with London Brick Company regalia.”

A commemorative floor mural is also being designed and Persimmon Homes has teamed up with public arts specialists at The Artnership to commission the piece, which should be installed in 2023.

Ben added: “The design of the mural frame is inspired by the gates to the old brickworks. Crushed London bricks will fill the interior and it will be sealed with resin before it is set into the ground at the development.”

The £120,000 was made available though Section 106 funding which is required as part of the planning process.

Ben Purdy, of Persimmon Homes East Midlands, with the brick bench