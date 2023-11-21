Heartbroken family pay tribute to "loving, funny, geeky" Bedford man killed in Mazda MX5

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The family of a man who died following a collision on the A428 on Friday (November 17) have paid tribute to him – saying they are struggling to believe it's real.

Jack Bayford, 20, from Elstow, was driving a silver Mazda MX5, which collided with a blue Scania HGV at 6.40am near Croxton in Cambridgeshire.

Jack Bayford

Advertisement

Advertisement

Officers and paramedics attended – but Mr Bayford was pronounced dead at the scene.

And Jack’s devastated family have released a statement.

They said: “Our family is beyond heartbroken at the sudden loss of Jack. He was kind, loving, gentle, funny, geeky and hardworking and had his whole life in front of him. To be taken too soon and in this way feels so cruel and we are still struggling to believe it is real.

“Jack was a much-loved son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and boyfriend. He will forever be loved and remembered by his family and friends; especially his mum, dad, little sister and his soulmate Mady.

“Rest in peace, our beautiful boy.”

The drivers of the other vehicles remained at the scene and an investigation continues.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Detective Constable Fay Millen, from the road policing unit, said: “Our thoughts are with Jack’s family and friends at this very difficult time.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have seen the collision, or any of the vehicles prior to it, to please get in touch.”