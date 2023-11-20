News you can trust since 1845
Rapist who preyed on lone Bedford woman in random attack is found guilty

The victim was praised for her courage in coming forward
By Clare Turner
Published 20th Nov 2023, 16:23 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2023, 16:23 GMT
A man who preyed on a lone woman in Bedford before raping her has been convicted.

Daniel Williams, 36, was found guilty of rape in connection to the attack in Biddenham Road in January 2022.

Williams, 36, was found guilty of rape in connection to the attack in Biddenham Road in January 2022
Williams followed the victim on his bike at 7.15am, approaching her from behind and dragging her to the floor before attacked her.

After the rape, the victim approached a member of the public for help, who contacted Bedfordshire Police.

Following an investigation, Williams was forensically linked to the attack.

On Friday (November 17), at Luton Crown Court, Williams was found guilty of one count of rape.

Williams, of Clarks Row, Oxford, is due for sentencing on January 26.

Detective Constable Peta Simpson from Bedfordshire Police’s Rape and Serious Sexual Offences (RASSO) team, said: “Williams was an opportunist offender who preyed on a lone woman before carrying out this appalling sexual assault.

"Random attacks like these are extremely rare – but we will always relentlessly pursue the vile perpetrators of such abhorrent behaviour.

“The victim in this case has showed true courage to reach out for support from a member of the public and speak to officers, which helped to ensure Williams is facing a significant period behind bars.

“Women deserve to feel safe in public spaces – they should not have to worry and they shouldn’t have to look over their shoulders.

“We remain committed to ensuring predators like Williams are removed from our streets.”