Have your say on new railway station at the Wixams

Bedford Borough Council wants to hear views on its plans for a new railway station at the Wixams from Monday 27 June.

Described by the council as a public engagement, it will take place from Monday (June 27), before the planning applications for the site are submitted.

A separate planning application was approved for a railway station in 2012. However, the permission was not implemented and subsequently lapsed.

Wixams

When Network Rail was unable to deliver the station in partnership with the developer, Bedford Borough Council took on the role as project sponsor.

S106 funding of £13.4 million is already allocated and the council is investing an additional £26 million.

The station will be in the ‘Station Quarter’ on the western boundary of the Wixams, and on the Midland Main Line between Bedford and Flitwick stations. It will be served by up to four Thameslink trains per hour in each direction.

Plans for the station include: two platforms, a station building with toilets, a waiting room and coffee shop, parking for up to 350 vehicles with provision for electric vehicle charging and blue badge users, secure cycle parking, and provision for taxis and bus stops.

Two planning applications will be submitted. A ‘reserved matters’ application to provide more details about the proposal and a full planning application related to the land required for the construction of the platforms and works to the line.

There will be two drop-in events at Wixams Retirement Village, Bedford Road, Wixams, MK42 6EA on Monday 10am-3pm and Tuesday 2-6.45pm.

From Monday, you can also provide comments via a response form

Alternatively, you can email [email protected], or write to Wixams Station, Major Projects, Borough Hall, Cauldwell St, Bedford, MK42 9AP.

Mayor Dave Hodgson said: “The residents of Wixams have been promised a railway station for a long time, and I am pleased that we have been able to step in, fill the funding gap, and help to get this station back on track.

“This is a significant investment in the borough’s transport provision, and creates more opportunity for sustainable travel here in Bedford borough.