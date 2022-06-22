East West Rail Company says adding two tracks in Bedford is “best way” to provide punctual services

East West Rail (EWR) says adding two new tracks alongside the existing Midland Main Line tracks will provide a reliable service and avoid delays.

It was in response to our article earlier this month – Bedford mayor still opposed to East-West Rail’s six-track plan as he sets out strategy

In a statement to Bedford Today, the company said: “Councillor Michael Headley is absolutely right: EWR is an exciting opportunity to increase growth and prosperity in Bedford and act as a catalyst for regeneration in the area.

EWR says it will provide an update on how proposals have developed as soon as we can

“Proposals for the number of tracks were shared last year as part of our second non-statutory public consultation. We looked at different ways for EWR services to go through Bedford and asked people for their views on our emerging findings.

“These included using EWR services on the existing four-track railway in Bedford or adding more tracks to cater for the increased number of trains.”

The statement went on to say: “Our findings showed that adding two new tracks for EWR services alongside the existing Midland Main Line tracks would be the best way to provide reliable and punctual services and avoid delays on the busy Midland Main Line.

“These considerations were published as part of the public consultation and we’re grateful to everyone who took the time to provide feedback on the emerging proposals.”

The company received more than 9,000 responses – including 160,000 individual comments – in response to the proposals put forward in last year’s public consultation.

EWR said: “We recognise that the final proposals will have a significant impact on local residents and landowners, which is why we’re taking the time to review and consider each and every response carefully before making any decisions.

“We also understand that people want clarity as soon as possible – we heard this directly at our recent community events in Bedford and at our one-to-one surgeries with landowners who may be impacted by the proposals.

“We absolutely recognise this and will provide an update on how proposals have developed as soon as we can.