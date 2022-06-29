Have your say on new film and TV studio near Bedford: The sequel

A state-of-the-art film and television studio is being lined up in Bedford – and it’s time to have your say AGAIN.

You might even say it’s a sequel following a series of in-person and online events in May and June.

Home of Production (HOP) – a film and television studio development company – is once behind the plans for the studio on the site of the former Quarry Quest Pit, in Ampthill Road.

HOP's proposed development

As well as flexible studio and production facilities, the scheme will feature a full-service onsite offering including spacious production offices, backlot, timber yard, storage, mills, dedicated workshops and screening rooms.

HOP has further developed its proposals as it prepares to submit a planning application later this year, and is hosting a second phase of consultation events to present further detail on its plans.

The HOP Bedfordshire masterplan is designed to be efficient and promote the wellbeing of cast and crew for each and every film and television production, thanks to on-site accommodation and creche, a rewilded water body, a central boulevard and canal which will create a healthy and sustainable working environment.

The proposed world-class onsite facilities also promises to reduce reliance on deliveries and minimise impact on our roads.

Katya Baker, from HOP, said: “We’ve had over 200 people engage with our consultation to date. We’ve been positively overwhelmed by the support from local people.

“It’s clear there’s a strong need and want for new training and apprenticeship opportunities in this area, and this project will offer that in spades. We’re looking forward to presenting the feedback we received and how we’ve developed and adapted our plans as a result.”

There will be two drop-in exhibition events at the following locations:

Stewartby United Church, Park Crescent, Stewartby – Wednesday, July 6, between 3-7pm

Stewartby Village Hall, Stewartby Way, Stewartby – Thursday, July 7, between 3-7pm