Have your say on plans for film and TV studio near Bedford

There will be two drop in events and an online presentation

By Laura Hutchinson
Thursday, 21st April 2022, 4:47 pm
Updated Thursday, 21st April 2022, 5:13 pm

A film and television studio development wants to hear your views on plans for a film and television studio near Bedford.

Home of Production (HOP) is planning to build the studio on the site of the former Quarry Quest Pit, Ampthill Road, Kempston Hardwick.

The proposed studio location

The HOP team will be holding two public drop-in exhibition events at:

Stewartby United Church - Park Crescent, Stewartby, Bedford MK43 9LL on Wednesday, April 27, 3pm – 7pm

Bedford Corn Exchange (Harpur Suite) - 13 St Paul's Square, Bedford MK40 1SL on Thursday, April 28, 3pm – 7pm

More on the plans is available on the project website, where there is also a feedback form.

There is also an online presentation on Tuesday May 3 from 6pm – 7pm, followed by a live Q&A session. Those wishing to attend should register in advance online.

