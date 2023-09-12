The council also wants your views about anti-social behaviour

Does street drinking in the town get on your wick?

If so, Bedford Borough Council wants to hear from you as it’s looking to extend the current Public Space Protection Order (PSPO).

One of the Public Space Protection Order signs at Roff Avenue

The council originally introduced them in December 2020 in response to residents’ concerns and they’re aimed at tackling street drinking and related anti-social behaviour.

But in a statement from the council, it said: “It is clear the issue persists and remains a concern for residents, visitors and local businesses.”

The current PSPO is set to expire in December this year, so the council is asking if you think it should be extended for a further three years.

The consultation period runs from today (Tuesday) until Thursday, October 12.

Paper copies of the survey are also available from Bedford Central Library.