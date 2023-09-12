Expect months of delays as Bedford council makes improvements to A428 in Turvey
Roadworks will start on Monday (September 18) on the A428 through Turvey to address flooding in the area.
Phase one of the project will continue until Friday, October 13 and there will be a full road closure, 24 hours per day.
A drainage pipe will be installed between the Bedford Borough Council’s boundary and Newton Lane.
During this phase of the scheme a shuttle service will run between Turvey, Lavendon and Olney.
Phase two runs from Monday, October 16 to Friday, November 3 where there will be a full road closure from 8pm to 6am for resurfacing, between the council’s boundary and Jack’s Lane.
Alternative transport will be available and the council says it’s working with Stagecoach to find solutions for bus users.
Councillor Jim Weir, portfolio holder for environment, highways and transport, said: “We assure you that every effort has been made to minimise disruption during the construction period.”