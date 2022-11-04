If you’re a lover of the beautiful game but aren't very good at opening up, Tuesday evenings could prove a godsend.

Called Just Play, Just Talk Football, the sessions aim to encourage interaction and positive mental wellbeing, bringing people together through football.

The one-hour sessions are for adults and will run from 8.30-9.30pm at the John Bunyan Sports Centre.

One of the Just Play, Just Talk Football sessions at John Bunyan Sports Centre

After an initial six-week pilot, the sessions have become firmly established and will now run on an ongoing basis.

The brainchild of Fusion Lifestyle, Bedford Borough Council and the Bedfordshire FA, there are even plans to expand to more Fusion leisure centres in Bedford.

Aaron Colbert, sports and community development manager for Fusion Lifestyle in Bedford, said: “We know that some adults find it hard to open up and talk so bringing people together through a shared interest in football is a great way to break the ice.”

Co-ordinator, Tony Mepham, added: “I come to these sessions because I did suffer with mental health. I was in a very bad place, and I didn’t have anyone to talk to. It feels like a big weight has been lifted and things have been put in place to help. Talking is key to any sort of mental illness, whether it’s depression or anxiety. Talking about it is the best thing I ever did. It saved me and has made me a better person.”