£100k cash grant for Citizen's Advice Bedford to help people in cost of living crisis

Citizen’s Advice in Bedford has received a cash boost of £100,000 from the council to help people through the cost of living crisis.

The cash from Bedford Borough Council will help it to provide more debt and energy advice to struggling Bedford people.

Mayor Dave Hodgson said: “Bedford Borough Council are absolutely committed to making sure it does everything possible to help people through this winter and beyond.”

Citizens Advice Bedford is based in the Harpur Centre

Gillian Grimes, Chief Executive of Citizens Advice Bedford added: “At Citizens Advice we are seeing more residents than ever coming to us experiencing real hardship because of the cost-of-living crisis, and we know that the situation for many is set to worsen. We’re delighted that Bedford Borough Council is supporting us to provide additional advice and support to local people who are struggling in the face of unprecedented price rises.”