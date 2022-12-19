Flitwick care home residents get a visit from Santa and two festive ponies

Father Christmas and two of his four-hoofed helpers visited a care home in Flitwick to spread some festive cheer.

Residents at Ferndale Care Home were surprised with a visit from two special Shetland ponies – Pickles and Charlie – who were impeccably behaved and enjoyed giving lots of cuddles and presents to everyone at the care home.

Maureen with Pickles

Cllr Carole Hegley, executive member for adult social care, said: “We know that Christmas can be a lonely time for some people, but we certainly hope that meeting Pickles and Charlie has put a smile on everyone’s faces.

"Studies have shown that human interaction with animals provides many benefits including releasing endorphins, lowering blood pressure, and helping with memory.

“Charlie and Pickles are special therapy ponies, and they provide an excellent way for our care home residents to enjoy the presence of animals, while improving their emotional and physical health.”

Maureen, 87, one of the care home residents, said: “Meeting Pickles really brightened up my day, she was so lovely and gorgeous. I just wanted to keep her and cuddle her all day.”

Following the visit, everyone enjoyed afternoon tea and watched the pantomime version of Jack and the Beanstalk along with the choice of Bailey's, hot chocolate or mulled wine.

Finally, to finish the celebrations, everyone took part in singing some Christmas carols led by a choir.

