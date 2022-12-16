Bedford's Christmas Tree Festival raises £17k for charity

Bedford's Christmas Tree Festival raised a staggering £17,000 for charity.

The cash from the annual fundraiser – with its theme of musicals – will be shared by two charities.

With a footfall of 6,500, the numbers included 1,000 adults and children participating in the daily choirs from community groups and schools.

Pupils from Edith Cavell Primary School with their winning tree and festival chair, Margaret Oakley

Four children received book tokens for correctly spotting the figures from musicals among 61 trees.

This year's winners of the people's choice for best-decorated tree at St Paul’s church were Edith Cavell Primary School with The Wizard of Oz as their musical. Each class contributed to the display.

The Aragon Lacemakers won the adult trophy. Members made 80 musical notes – 10 lampposts and 24 umbrellas to depict Singin’ in the Rain.