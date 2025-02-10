First phase of £4.98m St Paul’s Square redevelopment in Bedford starts next week

Work starts on Monday (February 17) to improve Harpur Square and St Paul’s Square as part of a £4.98 million investment.

The work is scheduled in phases and is expected to be completed in early December 2025.

Pedestrian access to businesses will be maintained throughout. Access to the secure cycle shelter on the corner of the Harpur Centre will also be maintained throughout the works.

An artist's impression of St Paul's and Harpur Square

The Embankment junction will be closed overnight, 8pm-5am, from Sunday, April 6 to Wednesday, May 7. This is to carry out works to enable traffic to turn right on to The Embankment from the Town Bridge.

The new right turn into The Embankment will be open by the start of the school summer holidays. During these holidays, St Paul’s Square will be closed for traffic between The Embankment and Horne Lane to allow for essential work. A diversion route will be in place, and bus services approaching Bedford town centre from the south will be diverted, although bus stops outside the Corn Exchange will not be affected. Access for pedestrians will not be affected during this stage of work.

The St Paul’s Square improvements project includes replacing paving slabs and kerbs, along with the widening of pedestrian walkways around the south side of the square.

The council hopes the project will create a more inviting space for outdoor events and enhance pedestrian flow, better connecting the Cultural Quarter, Riverside Bedford, Silver Square and High Street.

This phase of the work is due to be completed by the end of August. On reopening, the south side of St Paul’s Square will be permanently reduced to a single lane of traffic.

Once the works are completed, traffic coming around the south of St Paul’s Square will be able to access the market collection bays opposite the Corn Exchange, disabled parking bays in Mayes Yard and the High Street, via the mini roundabout at the entrance to the Harpur Centre car park.

According to the council, although there will be limited access to the Old Town Hall, ceremonies will still be able to go ahead.

Councillor Andrea Spice, Portfolio Holder for Economic Growth, Planning and Prosperity at Bedford Borough Council, said; “We are thrilled to be moving forward with the refurbishment of St Paul’s Square, this project is a vital part of our vision for Bedford town centre, creating a more welcoming space for all to enjoy.”

The refurbishment is a key project of the council’s within its Towns Fund regeneration plans which it hopes will create a more vibrant and attractive destination, boost the town centre’s economy and improve visitor experience.