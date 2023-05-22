Fancy some tulips? Bedford council is giving bulbs away to community groups

You’d better be quick – it’s on a first-come-first served basis

The council is offering community groups in the town free tulip bulbs.

It’s your chance to #ColourTheBorough as part of the annual giveaway.

The Embankment in bloom

Each year, as the floral displays along The Embankment fade away, Bedford Borough Council invites community groups to collect an allocation of tulip bulbs that can be replanted elsewhere in the borough.

Previous recipients have include parish councils, schools, religious groups, community gardens, nature groups, scouts, brownies, care homes, hospices and resident associations.

Community groups hoping to collect some tulip bulbs should contact [email protected] by next Monday (May 29) to make a request.

When requesting the bulbs, ensure you specify the group you represent and the intended location where you will plant the bulbs.

